10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (August 6, 2018)

What Are Miami’s Hot Neighborhoods? Should You Rent or Buy? Here’s Our 2018 Real Estate Study “For renters, Miami’s greater downtown area is the place to be. Budget-conscious home buyers should consider Homestead, Miami Shores and Kendall. Investors will want to pay attention to the Design District. Miami Beach remains popular, but watch out for inflated prices. And traffic has become one of the key factors when deciding where to live. These are some of the findings of the 2018 Miami-Dade Real Estate Study, the fourth annual survey of the industry conducted by the polling firm Bendixen & Amandi International and the Miami Herald.” ( The Miami Herald )

The New Housing Play: Helping Priced-Out Renters Become Long-Distance Landlords “Launched in late 2015, Roofstock is one of the leading platforms for the burgeoning market in single-family-house rentals for long-distance investors. While there have been landlords for as long as there’s been property, this particular market moved in a different direction in the aftermath of the housing crisis, when large institutional investors like Blackstone began scooping up houses by the thousands at fire-sale prices in order to rent them out.” ( MarketWatch )

Cities’ Offers for Amazon Base Are Secrets Even to Many City Leaders “Across the country, the search for HQ2, as the project has been nicknamed, is shrouded in secrecy. Even civic leaders can’t find out what sort of tax credits and other inducements have been promised to Amazon. And there is a growing legal push to find out, because taxpayers could get saddled with a huge bill and have little chance to stop it.” ( The New York Times )

Russia Sanctions Bill Also Targets Real Estate Deals “New sanctions on Russia proposed by a group of U.S. senators also includes a provision that would make title insurance companies reveal the owners of shell companies when they make all-cash real-estate purchases anywhere in the U.S.” ( Wall Street Journal , subscription required)

Seattle Housing Market Is Under Pressure as Chinese Buying ‘Dries Up’ “Seattle has been arguably one of the hottest housing markets in America, with home prices rising annually by double digits fueled by scorching demand. There is, however, one outside force that is starting to throw cold water on all that heat: new weakness from once-intense Chinese buyers.” (CNBC)

Top Technologies Impacting The Real Estate Market Today “With as much as 56% of buyers 36 years old and younger finding their homes on the internet, according to the National Association of Realtors , being an agent or investor on the cutting edge is imperative. More and more buyers and investors are using technology to view, review and decide what kind of a property they want to purchase.” ( Forbes )

Rentlogic Lands Millions to Grade NYC Real Estate for Renters and Landlords “A company called Rentlogic has raised $2.4 million to take the guesswork out of determining whether that cheap, beautiful New York apartment is actually a deathtrap wrapped in a brownstone’s clothing.” ( TechCrunch )

Completed Construction Surpassing Even Pre-Recession Levels: TRD Analysis “The first quarter tends to be a slow one for construction in New York City, and the first quarter of this year was no different – just 5.3 million square feet of new construction projects were completed from January through March, the least since any quarter since 2015.” ( The Real Deal )

Where the Liquidity is Coming From "Mortgage REITs are originating more loans this year while banks have stepped up their pace considerably." (GlobeSt.com)