10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (August 8, 2018)

- Sky-High Prices the Biggest Hurdle to Homeownership, Say Millennials “As home prices continue to soar, millennials now believe affordability is the biggest hurdle standing between them and homeownership, according to CoreLogic’s latest Home Price Index and HPI Forecast, published Tuesday.” (Inman)
- Mall Bear Doubles Down on Bet, Even As Shopping Centers Show Some Life “A hedge-fund manager known for wagering on the demise of the weakest American malls is raising the stakes, betting some of the hardest-hit shopping centers are in a death spiral.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Billionaire Developers With Plans for Massive Project Buy Frisco’s Biggest Vacant Tract “The largest undeveloped property in Frisco has changed hands. And the billionaire buyers are working on plans for a major mixed-use development.” (The Dallas Morning News)
- NYC-Building Grading Startup Rentlogic Raises $2.4M for Expansion to Other Cities “CEO and founder Yale Fox teases possible expansion to San Francisco, Chicago, Canada and explains what's next for his company.” (Inman)
- Real-Estate Moguls Betting on a Hybrid of Canyon Ranch and Soho Club “Some big names in real estate think they have found a new winning formula: a venture that brings the meditative atmosphere of a desert spa resort to the heart of the world’s busiest cities. The business, known as the Well, will combine services of medical doctors, health coaches and acupuncturists with yoga, meditation and spa services, according to its founders.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Freddie Mac Offers Cheap Mezz Loan in Exchange for Rent Caps “Freddie Mac has launched a new mezzanine loan pilot for multifamily borrowers that provides favorable pricing and additional debt capital in exchange for keeping the majority of rents in the property at levels affordable to low- and moderate-income families.” (com)
- Kroger Explores Options for Turkey Hill Ice Cream Brand “Kroger said on Tuesday it is exploring options, including a potential sale, of its Turkey Hill ice cream brand, the latest of its efforts to pare down its business as it focuses on building a grocery juggernaut to compete with the likes of Amazon and Walmart.” (CNBC)
- U.S. REITs Surged Last Week, While Foreign Real Estate Tumbled “Securitized real estate shares dominated last week's performance rankings at the extremes for the major asset classes, based on a set of exchange-traded products. US real estate investment trusts (REITs) posted the highest return for the week through August 3, while foreign REITs/real estate suffered the biggest loss.” (Seeking Alpha)
- Fighting Over the Future of Inwood, Manhattan’s Last Affordable Neighborhood “It is not as though Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to damage or alter the neighborhood’s character in any way. Yet, as part of his plan to rezone up to 15 neighborhoods across the city, to facilitate the construction and preservation of 300,000 units of affordable housing by 2026, Inwood — and some residents fear, its way of life — stands in the way.” (The New York Times)
- Universities, Chasing the Startup Economy, Shaping Urban Real Estate “Dennis Lower, longtime president and CEO of Cortex, a self-styled innovation hub and technology district in St. Louis, calls the sprawling, 200-plus-acre development “a handshake to the millennial workforce” in this Midwestern city.” (Curbed)
