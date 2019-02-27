10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (February 27, 2019)

- The Current Bubble Could Take Two Paths on This Chart—One’s Nastier Than the Other “Smith explained that the Fed, by dropping interest rates to near-zero and buying mortgage-backed securities, didn’t allow the first bubble on the chart to run its course. This time around, however, there are ‘no more saves in the Fed’s locker,’ he warned, adding that this decline will start this year and end around 2025. But which path will it take? Smith said the more realistic analysts out there would at least agree that some declines in prices is a possibility, and that it would look like the milder scenario.” (MarketWatch)
- Private Sector Looks to Measure Impact of Opportunity Zones “Investors who want to make a positive social or environmental impact while earning a financial return would seem naturally drawn to investing in “opportunity zones,” low-income areas throughout the U.S. designated by governors in each state as in need of economic development. But the regulatory language outlining practices for investing in these 8,700 zones offers no assurance to investors or community members that funds investing in these economically distressed areas—known as Qualified Opportunity Zone, or QOZ, funds—will have that kind of positive impact.” (Penta)
- Wynn Resorts Fined $20 Million Over Handling of Steve Wynn Misconduct Claims “Sexual misconduct claims have toppled many powerful men in recent years, including the billionaire casino mogul Steve Wynn. But few companies have faced regulatory fines for how they handled the accusations. On Tuesday, the Nevada Gaming Commission fined Wynn Resorts, the casino empire that Mr. Wynn founded and ran for years, $20 million for ignoring multiple complaints about his behavior.” (The New York Times)
- Texas Couple Plans to Retire in a Holiday Inn Rather than Nursing Home “A Texas couple did the math and they plan to spend their golden years at a hotel rather than a nursing home. ‘No nursing home for us,’ Terry Robinson wrote on Facebook. ‘We'll be checking into a Holiday Inn!’ Robinson, along with his wife Renee, have found that a nursing home costs $188 a day. Seniorliving.com puts the national average at $229. According to Robinson, after applying Holiday Inn’s senior reduction and long-term stay discount, it will cost him $59.23 per night to live in one of the chain’s 1,145 locations.” (New York Daily News)
- What These 3 Women in Commercial Real Estate Learned from Day One “The first few years of a career can be pivotal to future success. Whether it is mastering the art of negotiation, relationship building, or finding your voice, these years can make or break any career. Three women shared what they learned that helped them reach the success they have today and make their lessons work for them.” (Forbes)
- What’s in the Works for SF’s Civic Center? “While San Francisco planners dream of redesigned plazas, the city has other Civic Center projects under way. They include: 1. The Asian Art Museum is building a 13,000-square-foot pavilion above Hyde Street. The target date to open the $38 million addition is late spring of 2020.” (San Francisco Chronicle)
- TJX Sales Rise as More Shoppers Flock to Stores “Net sales rose 1.5% to $11.13 billion, ahead of the $11 billion analysts were expecting. Sales climbed in the U.S. but fell in international divisions. When adjusting for currency fluctuations, TJX said sales rose in both international divisions. Comparable-store sales rose 6% in the quarter featuring the holiday shopping season. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix were expecting an increase of 3.5%.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- DSW Is Adding More In-Store Nail Salons to its Shoe Stores “DSW is expanding its test of in-store nail salons as the footwear retailer looks to keep customers coming back to its stores. Customers in Austin, Texas, Washington, D.C. and Dublin, Ohio can purchase both sandals and a pedicure, bringing the total number of locations with the service to seven. The company has been testing nail services in two of its Columbus, Ohio stores since 2017 in a partnership with W Nail Bar. Both companies are based in Columbus.” (CNBC)
- Multifamily Developer Confidence Dips in U.S. “Based on results from the National Association of Homebuilder's latest Multifamily Market Survey, confidence in the market for new multifamily housing weakened slightly in the fourth quarter of 2018. The MMS produces two separate indices. The Multifamily Production Index (MPI) dropped one point to 47 compared to the previous quarter, indicating weakening confidence. Meanwhile, the Multifamily Vacancy Index (MVI) moved down two points to 45, representing a slight improvement in confidence about the market for existing apartments.” (World Property Journal)
- Old Warehouses Near Dallas’ Galleria Would Be Replaced with New Apartments “An aging warehouse district west of Dallas' Galleria complex is being eyed by developers for a major makeover. Dallas-based Billingsley Co. has filed plans with Farmers Branch to replace two warehouses with new apartments in the area just west of the Dallas North Tollway. Billingsley, one of North Texas' biggest commercial property firms, is best known for building the 1,000-acre Cypress Waters development on LBJ Freeway at Belt Line Road.” (Dallas Morning News)
