10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (July 24, 2018)

- Real Estate IPO to Test Investor Faith in Economic Expansion “Stock market investors are awaiting one of the real-estate industry’s most closely watched initial public offerings in years, setting up what could be a Wall Street referendum on the current economic expansion. Cushman & Wakefield, a global brokerage and real-estate-services firm that reported $6.92 billion in 2017 revenue, is hoping to sell $719 million to $931 million in shares in an IPO that would value the firm at roughly $6 billion including debt, according to pricing documents announced Monday.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- 7 Real Estate Tools Entrepreneurs Should Know About “When you’re buying a property, bidding against other investors drives up the price you pay. One of my past employees and another I’ve worked with started DealMachine, where you can buy properties nobody else knows are for sale. I might be biased because I knew these two well (and they’re now clients of ours), but this app was something I needed, as I always looking at properties that were off market but still could be a good deal.” (Forbes)
- Thousands of New Renters Are Fueling Demand for D-FW Apartments “Some suburban Dallas communities are pushing back against apartment development. But with 40 percent of North Texas residents living in rental housing, more apartments are a must-have for the growing metropolitan area. Between 2006 and 2016 the number of U.S. families with children living in rental housing grew by almost 2 million, according to a new report by Yardi Systems Inc.” (Dallas Morning News)
- America’s Middle Class Is Slowly Being ‘Wiped Out’ “After spending his days teaching AP American history and economics at the public Live Oak High School in San Jose, Calif., Matt Barry drives for Uber. Barry’s wife, Nicole, teaches as well — they each earn $69,000, a combined salary that not long ago was enough to afford a comfortable family life. But due to the astronomical costs in his area, including real estate — a 1,500-square-foot “starter home” costs $680,000 — driving for Uber was a necessity.” (MarketWatch)
- 12 Ways to Make Money in Real Estate “The price of warehouse space has shot up in the past year as investors have rushed to serve growing demand from e-commerce tenants. The jump in values might normally be a warning sign to buyers, but several investors believe demand will only increase. The city’s most recent report on freight movement projected online shopping will grow 15% annually, compounding the need for distribution hubs to facilitate speedy last-mile deliveries.” (Crain’s New York Business)
- Ross Stores in Store Opening Blitz “It’s been a busy summer so far for Ross Stores. The off-pricer opened 22 Ross Dress for Less stores and eight dd’s Discount stores across 12 states and Washington, D.C., in June and July. The new locations are in line with the retailer’s plans to add approximately 100 stores in 2018, with 75 Ross and 25 dd’s locations.” (Chain Store Age)
- When Is It the Right Time to Sell Your Rental Property? “One of the smartest things you can do as a real estate investor is to get into the habit of periodically evaluating your options: buy, hold or sell. This is especially true if you’re building your real estate portfolio as a primary investment vehicle that you’re hoping will fuel your children’s education or your retirement. There’s rarely a clear ‘right’ answer when it comes to managing an investment, which is why it’s important to consider what makes the most sense for you and your financial goals on an ongoing basis. Here are some questions to consider.” (Forbes)
- Overstock Dot Home? E-Commerce Giant Gets into Real Estate “Online retailer Overstock.com is knocking on the door of the real estate business. The e-commerce site — known for selling household goods at a discount — is now launching an entire platform for real estate that it’s calling O Real Estate. The first iteration involves a property management service called Houserie, the company said today. Houserie, a startup that Overstock bought in February and is re-launching today, will be geared toward the residential market, and it will let landlords screen tenants and conduct credit checks.” (The Real Deal)
- Toys ‘R’ Us Moves to Sell 284 Properties “Toys ‘R’ Us has hired a firm to help maximize the value of the properties is it selling. The bankrupt toy retailer announced that its subsidiary, Toys “R” Us Property Company I (Propco), has hired private real estate investment and retail advisory firm Raider Hill Advisors to lead Propco’s efforts to maximize the value of the portfolios of Propco I and its subsidiaries. The portfolio includes approximately 284 properties in 46 states totaling 14.5 million sq. ft.” (Chain Store Age)
- Architecture Firm Billings Dip in U.S. “According to a new report from the American Institute of Architects, U.S. Architecture firm billings slowed in June 2018, but remained positive for the ninth consecutive month. AIA's Architecture Billings Index (ABI) score for June was 51.3 compared to 52.8 in May; it remains positive since any score over 50 represents billings growth. As a result, June's ABI shows that demand for architecture firm services continues to improve across all sectors.” (World Property Journal)
