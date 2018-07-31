10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (July 31, 2018)

- Out of Stock Online? Zara Hopes Shipping From Stores Will Boost Sales “Fast-fashion giant Zara is equipping its stores to also ship online purchases, betting that the move will boost sales of full-priced items that can be delivered to customers more quickly than from a warehouse.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Manager of $23 Billion Is Expecting Big Returns From an Overlooked Real Estate Sector “One money manager is betting big on overlooked real estate assets like nursing homes and student housing — and he's expecting double-digit returns.” (CNBC)
- Fed to Send Clear Message That More Rate Hikes Are Coming “The Federal Reserve will issue a statement declaring strong growth and inflation moving to its 2% target, making clear more interest rate hikes are coming.” (MarketWatch)
- Is the Retail Collapse Over? Shopping Mall Owners Think So. “Bon-Ton, Toys R Us, Sears, Claire's, Abercrombie & Fitch and Sam’s Club are just a few of the major retailers that have shut hundreds of locations across the U.S. this year, leaving a glut of commercial real estate on the market.” (CNBC)
- Amazon HQ2: Finding the Perfect Match “com Inc.’s search for a second headquarters continues. The online retail giant announced on Sept. 7, 2017, it was hunting for a “full equal” second headquarters to supplement its Seattle home base.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate “Millennials are starting to invest in real estate in large numbers. Individuals aged 36 years and younger accounted for the largest group of the real estate buyers over the last four years, according to the National Association of Realtors. It’s no doubt that this age group is now realizing the power that real estate investments has to make a lot of money.” (Forbes)
- Investors Plan Overhaul of $900M Hudson Yards Warehouse “The buyers of Terminal Stores on the Far West Side are planning a sweeping renovation of the block-long property that could include space on top of the historic structure.” (Crain’s New York Business, subscription required)
- Meet Paul Manafort’s Real Estate Fixer “Manafort is one of the most scrutinized men in the country and a central character in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. But despite the spotlight, he appears to be trying to put together major real estate deals with a motley crew from across the globe. (A potential deal between a foreign firm and a U.S. firm doing sensitive government work, such as Pacific acquiring Munilla, could attract the attention of the Treasury Department.)” (The Real Deal)
- Goodlawyas: Three Lawyers Who Challenge New York’s Real Estate Empire “Jack Lester, Norman Siegel and Michael Hiller are three measured and affable attorneys who don’t gloat or threaten—they only make life a living hell for developers.” (Commercial Observer)
- KKR Acquires Office Development in Oakland, CA “TMG reportedly sold the 320,000-square-foot downtown building at 1330 Broadway for more than $173 million, and will continue to provide onsite property and asset management on behalf of the new owner.” (Commercial Property Executive)
