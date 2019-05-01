10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (May 1, 2019)

The word ‘sanctuary’ brings to mind comforting places – an oasis, a nature preserve, a port in a storm. That’s probably why it was chosen as part of the name of a luxury real estate development that turned out to be anything but any of those places. In November, a federal district court granted the FTC’s request to shut down a massive real estate investment scam called Sanctuary Belize that took in over $100 million. Located in the Central American country of Belize, it was also marketed under other names, including Sanctuary Bay and The Reserve.” (Jackson Sun)