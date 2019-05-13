10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (May 13, 2019)

- As More Millennials Rent, More Startups Want to Lend to Them “Jennifer Burnes says the paychecks from her work as a model and designer in Hollywood arrive sporadically, posing a challenge to paying monthly rent.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Face-off on Rent Regulation “Landlords of the city's roughly 900,000 rent-regulated apartments insist they are due a big rent increase after years of paltry gains. Tenant advocates say rents should be frozen.” (Crain’s New York Business)
- Retail’s Latest Challenge: Higher Trade Tariffs “Shares of retailers, buffeted by rising trade tensions in recent sessions, face a key test this week when Macy’s Inc., M -1.36% Walmart Inc. WMT -0.96% and others begin reporting quarterly earnings.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Manhattan Represents a Quarter of U.S. Coworking Market, Report Says “Manhattan controls the national market for coworking, according to a recent analysis from CBRE.” (Crain’s New York Business)
- Emerging Retail Trends and How Your Real Estate Investments Can Benefit “As these trends evolve before our eyes, retailers of all stripes are being forced to adapt their business models or find another line of work.” (GlobeSt.com)
- NYC, LA and DC Are Tops for Flexible Office Sector, Study Shows “Los Angeles ranks second behind only Manhattan when it comes to the top U.S. markets for the flexible office sector, according to a new report from CBRE.” (Commercial Observer)
- WeWork Inks 200 KSF in NYC, DC Coworking Deals “Uber’s stock market debut grabbed headlines last week, but another SoftBank-backed unicorn is making waves in the real estate world as it moves closer to an IPO.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Why Real Estate Is Becoming a Prime Target for Hack Attacks “IBM’s X-Force — the company’s ethical hacking team — ran a test in 2016 on a property management firm that oversaw 20 buildings nationwide.” (The Real Deal)
- Why Hybrid Estate Agencies Are The Future Of The Industry “When online estate agencies appeared on the property scene around a decade ago, many thought the industry was about to change for good.” (Forbes)
- Is it Lights Out for Lord & Taylor? “A year after rumors surfaced that HBC was looking into selling Lord & Taylor, the company made it official, saying last week that a sale is among the strategic options it’s now pursuing for its small, struggling department store banner.” (Retail Dive)
