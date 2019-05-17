10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (May 17, 2019)

- Boutique iBuyers Want to Sell Million-Dollar Homes With the Click of a Button “As part of the company’s “iBuyer” program, which launched last year, Zillow has been buying homes from consumers for an algorithm-determined rate, and then quickly selling them via online platforms for, hopefully, a slim profit.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Is an Opportunity Zone the Right Investment for You? “The hottest pitch in real estate is the opportunity zone, one of 8,700 geographic areas in the United States in need of economic investment.” (The New York Times)
- Retail Rents are Falling in Most of Manhattan's Top Shopping Corridors “Empty storefronts along some of Manhattan's best-known shopping corridors have landlords lowering rents.” (Crain’s New York Business)
- NY Bill Would Bar Facial Recognition Programs for Landlords “New legislation introduced in New York state would ban the use of facial recognition software by landlords in residential buildings.” (U.S. World News & Report)
- High-Growth Cities Defy US Retail Gloom “U.S. retail is stuck in the doldrums, but shopping malls in growing cities in the South and West are outperforming their national peers, according to a new Ten-X Commercial study.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- Tampa Office Development Reaches Inflection Point “Tampa’s office market hit an inflection point roughly three years ago.” (Business Observer)
- How This Entrepreneur Went From Selling Sausages To Raising $1 Billion For Co-Living Spaces “Co-living is becoming one of the world’s most popular forms of urban housing, particularly for single millennials and those who travel for work.” (Forbes)
- New Study Finds Airbnb Cannibalizes the Hotel Business While Bolstering Demand “It comes as no surprise that Airbnb steals business from hotels, but a new research paper published last month argued that the home-sharing platform also drives demand in a way that helps traditional hotels, especially during peak travel season.” (Commercial Observer)
- Mayor Bill de Blasio Launches Bid for US Presidency “Off the record to GlobeSt.com, numerous leading real estate professionals did not provide optimistic or encouraging endorsements of the mayor’s political ambitions.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Consumer Sentiment in May Jumps to 15-year High “The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index in May climbed to a reading of 102.4, a 15-year high, from April’s reading of 97.2.” (MarketWatch)
