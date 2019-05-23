10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (May 23, 2019)

- Fed Minutes: No Rate Moves Are Coming ‘For Some Time’ Even if the Economy Improves “Minutes from the May 1-2 Federal Open Market Committee meeting also showed that members raised their expectations for full-year economic growth and said that earlier concerns they had about a slowdown had abated. Despite their general optimism, the committee held the line on interest rates, primarily citing a lack of inflation pressures that allow the central bank to watch how events unfold before making any further moves.” (CNBC)
- President Breaks Off Infrastructure Discussion After Pelosi’s “Coverup” Remark “President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he ended infrastructure spending talks with senior Democrats after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said he’s engaging in a coverup. At a hastily convened press conference, Trump explained why talks with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer quickly ended. ‘I just saw that Nancy Pelosi, just before our meeting, made a statement that, ‘we believe the president of the United States is engaged in a coverup.’ Well, it turns out, and I think most of you would agree to this, I am the most transparent president probably in the history of this country,’ he said.” (MarketWatch)
- Making Billions at the Dollar Store “The boxy, brick-fronted shop in the town square of Scottsville, Ky. (population: 4,500), is one of the oldest stores in the Dollar General chain—and it looks its age. The aisles are cluttered; the ceilings are low; the lights are dim. There are rows of plastic storage containers, towers of paper towels, and fridges full of frozen pizzas—the kind of seemingly random, dirt-cheap bric-a-brac that fits the drab dollar-store stereotype. But not far past the entrance, shoppers can spot something incongruous: a sleek cooler full of Starbucks drinks, topped by the coffee chain’s smiley mermaid logo.” (Fortune)
- The Retirement Community of the Future May Be More Like a WeWork “Louise Rausa, 72, lived in world-class cities including Paris and New York, and she spent part of her adulthood in co-housing communities in the western United States where residents shared a kitchen, garden and outdoor space. So when it was time to retire, there was little chance that a sedate retirement community would make a suitable destination for the active, now-single Rausa, who shares her knowledge of cuisine in workshops for neighbors and regularly hosts her grandchildren.” (MarketWatch)
- How to Invest in Real Estate: Buying vs. Not Buying Property “Investments are inherently risky - real estate in particular. The subprime mortgage crisis was barely a decade ago and it played a large role in a devastating recession. Is real estate a good investment today? As with any potential investment, doing thorough research and examining all your options is crucial. One of the causes of the subprime mortgage crisis was predatory loan companies taking advantage of vulnerable homebuyers. Understand the risks and avoid working with lenders and companies that use questionable practices.” (The Street)
- Growth Projections Collide with SF’s Goal of Zero Net Carbon Emissions by 2050 “The goal is tantalizing: Make San Francisco carbon neutral — meaning no net release of greenhouse gas emissions into the air — by 2050. Former Mayor Mark Farrell set the benchmark last year and Mayor London Breed accelerated the pace in September. But with the city’s economy booming and the population expected to swell to 1.2 million people, getting there could be incredibly difficult.” (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Leverage Your Acquisition Criteria to Find the Best Real Estate Deals “As a real estate investor, competition when acquiring a new property is never really a great thing. It might be reassuring that other investors are keen on the same property as you, but generally you will end up paying more in a competitive bidding environment. As off-market properties are sought after in both buyer's and seller’s markets, you have to ask yourself: How do I manufacture these opportunities?” (Forbes)
- Frisco Is Booming, But Here’s What Keeps its City Manager Up at Night “If you spend any time in Frisco — much less work, live or play there — it’s difficult to imagine this boomtown ever winding up in the trash heap of urban history. Yet that’s the doom-and-gloom scenario a recent Manhattan Institute policy director posed in his ‘North Texas must stop building disposable suburbs’ essay, which was published a few weeks ago in The Dallas Morning News.” (Dallas Morning News)
- Bay Area Techies Plan to Ditch San Francisco for These 5 Cities: Survey “Bay Area tech workers plan to flee San Francisco for the more affordable locale of ... New York City. That’s what Wealthfront, an investment management firm that provides robo-advisor services, found when it surveyed nearly 2,700 of its clients who work in the Bay Area at tech companies. The survey is based on a data analysis of clients through the first five months of 2019.” (CNBC)
- Five Innovative Ways Cities Are Improving Life for Seniors “In many ways, cities have little choice, since people over 65 are the fastest-growing age group in the U.S. By 2030, about 20% of the U.S. population will be over age 65, according to the Census Bureau, up from 15% in 2016. By 2035 older adults will outnumber children for the first time in U.S. history. As a result, urban areas are searching for innovative ways to meet the needs of this booming demographic. Their efforts range from small changes (adjusting bus schedules and putting additional benches in parks) to big (passing zoning regulations to permit the building of garage apartments that can be rented out for extra income or used to accommodate caregivers.)” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
