10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (May 6, 2019)

- Trump’s Trade War Threat Poses Problems for China and Investors “The prospect of a wider trade war between the United States and China sent global financial markets whipsawing on Monday and could force Beijing to make difficult decisions if it hopes to preserve its nascent economic recovery.” (The New York Times)
- Warehouse Hiring Surges on Rising E-Commerce Demand “Warehouse operators stepped up hiring in April as e-commerce demand drove up employment in distribution centers even as job growth across the rest of the freight-transportation sector slowed.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Hudson’s Bay to Review Strategic Alternatives for Lord & Taylor “Saks-owner Hudson’s Bay Company is exploring strategic alternatives for its Lord & Taylor brand, including a possible sale or merger.” (CNBC)
- The Rising Cost of Office Fit Outs “The cost of office fit outs has been on a tear in recent years, outpacing tenant improvement allowances, according to a recent report by JLL.” (GlobeSt.com)
- What Global Banks Look For to Invest in PropTech “In its 2018 year-end report, CRETech stated $9.6 billion was invested in the commercial real estate tech sector that year.” (GlobeSt.com)
- Tommy Hilfiger Expands Madison Avenue HQ “Tommy Hilfiger is expanding its headquarters at 285 Madison Avenue, despite closing its Fifth Avenue flagship store in March.” (Commercial Observer)
- Four Smart Buildings Startups to Look out for “Here are four that operate in the smart buildings space which are well worth looking out for.” (Forbes)
- Rent-Stabilized Tenants Challenge Landlord’s Facial-Recognition Plan “Tenants in Brooklyn want to block their landlord's plan to install a facial recognition entry system in their buildings, citing privacy concerns.” (Crain’s New York Business)
- NYC Region Holds Lead in Struggling Retail Construction Sector “Against the wave of retail closings, the Big Apple and its suburbs are holding a lead in retail construction across the country.” (Construction Dive)
- The Technology Boom And The Many Ways It's Affecting Multifamily Properties “In this wired world, technology has had an enormous, wide-ranging impact on the multifamily real estate market.” (Forbes)
