10 Must Reads for CRE Investors Today (March 27, 2019)

- Long Island City May Still Get a Major Tenant after Amazon Bailed “The owner of Long Island City’s One Court Square — which Amazon was committed to calling home before its sudden about-face — is close to inking a deal with a replacement tenant, according to a new report.” (New York Post)
- Should Investors Wait For the Next Real Estate Crash to Make a Move? “There are many investors who decide to wait until the market crashes before purchasing real estate. After all, some investors reason, if the market is down, then prices are probably at their lowest point, and any investment is sure to show gains. The problem is, that philosophy just doesn’t work for multiple reasons.” (Forbes)
- A Decade After the Housing Bust, the Exurbs Are Back “The exurbs, the engine of the American housing market, are back. Across the country, the housing market overall has slowed. But in the regions just beyond the affluent suburbs, new home building and sales are showing signs of life.” (The Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- The Eviction Crisis is Starting to Look a lot like the Subprime Mortgage Crisis “Stable housing is increasingly out of reach for many Americans, as both rentals and homes to own grow more expensive and options dwindle. Evictions may be one of the most visible manifestations.” (MarketWatch)
- The Hotel Where You’ll Be ‘Sleep-Coached’ into Bed “’How we feeling?’ asks Harvey Spevak. ‘One more round?’ It’s just after 7 a.m. on a polar-vortexed winter morning in New York, and Spevak, the 54-year-old executive chairman and managing partner of Equinox Holdings LLC, is ready for his final training circuit of the day.” (Wall Street Journal, subscription required)
- Weekly Mortgage Applications Surge Nearly 9% on Lower Rates “Borrowers and buyers awoke to a new normal in housing affordability last week, as mortgage rates dropped to the lowest level in more than a year and are now expected to stay low for a while.” (CNBC)
- Homebuilders’ Earnings Boosted by Falling Mortgage Rates “Falling mortgage rates are giving a lift to U.S. homebuilders just in time for the key spring selling season.” (Bloomberg)
- J.C. Penney Names New CFO amid Sales Slump “J.C. Penney Co. named a new finance chief on Tuesday, filling the post after a nearly six-month vacancy as the retailer battles falling sales and searches for a turnaround strategy.” (MarketWatch)
- Big Amazon-Leased Office Block in South Lake Union Nets $740 Million Sale “An Amazon-occupied office block sold Tuesday for $740 million to a Spanish billionaire in one of the largest commercial-property sales in Seattle history.” (Seattle Times)
- Midtown Leasing Soars “Midtown Manhattan leasing activity is at an all-time high and the neighborhood is poised for further gains, according to a recent Cushman & Wakefield report.” (Commercial Observer)
