Eight Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (Nov. 21, 2020)

- Tokenization Of CRE In The U.S. Has Been Slow. The Pandemic Could Speed It Up “Pressure has been mounting on U.S. banks, and more bank failures in the near term could put the brakes on traditional lending. All of this could create more incentive for property owners to consider a different way of raising capital: offering digital securities in their real estate assets.” (Bisnow)
- New York City Regained 11,000 Restaurant Jobs Last Month. Now Those — and More — Could Disappear “As the nation’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed 250,000 this week, some states are re-imposing tough restrictions. In addition to closing city schools and the bar and restaurant curfew, de Blasio and Cuomo limited indoor gatherings to 10 people with Thanksgiving and the December holidays on the way. Meanwhile, business owners across the city are furious over what they see as high-handed and discriminatory rules being ordered by the mayor and the governor without evidence to back their actions.” (The City)
- Trump Tax Write-Offs Are Ensnared in 2 New York Fraud Investigations “The inquiries — a criminal investigation by the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., and a civil one by the state attorney general, Letitia James — are being conducted independently. But both offices issued subpoenas to the Trump Organization in recent weeks for records related to the fees, the people said.” (The New York Times)
- Investcorp bolsters US private equity team “Bahrain-based alternative asset manager, Investcorp, has named Nicholas McGrane as managing director of private equity North America. The new appointee is expected to lead the Investcorp’s post-acquisition activity in the region.” (funds global MENA)
- What Future Office Spaces Can Learn From Retail’s Omnichannel Evolution “In retail, even brands that built themselves as e-commerce companies went from “clicks to bricks,” evolving from online-only to include a physical presence. So, too, will our current remote work landscape as it morphs into a full-scope workplace offering with office space experiences that meet employee needs in core business districts, in shared spaces near home, and yes, within homes for remote work, too.” (Forbes Real Estate Council)
- Greenbuild 2020 Conference Highlights “During the U.S. Green Building Council’s three-day virtual event, sustainability leaders gathered to talk about trends in reducing carbon emissions, healthy building strategies, and what we can do to better adapt to natural disasters.” (Commercial Property Executive)
- NY Is Sitting On $60 Million In Federal Rent Relief Weeks Before Spending Deadline “New York State has just six weeks left to distribute tens of millions of dollars in rent relief before a federally-imposed deadline could force the state to return the cash. The $100 million COVID-19 rent relief program was designed to reduce the burdens on renters by providing payments to their landlords, but just $40 million of the $100 million has been distributed so far.” (Gothamist)
- Manhattan College Introduces Real Estate Minor “The O’Malley School of Business is launching a new minor in Real Estate for business students, preparing them for careers in real estate acquisitions and development, property management, asset management and financial analysis.” (Manhattan College)
