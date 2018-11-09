FTC Seeks the Halt of a ‘Massive’ Real Estate Scam Based in Irvine

The Federal Trade Commission said a federal district court in Maryland has ordered the temporary shutdown of a Southern California-based operation that it calls “the largest overseas real estate investment scam the FTC has ever targeted.” The FTC said the alleged scheme was led by Andris Pukke, a resident of Newport Beach, California, who, with the other defendants, cheated investors out of more than $100 million when they sold parcels of land in supposed luxury developments in Central America....

