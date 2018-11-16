Lidl to Acquire Long Island-Based Grocer

Arlington-based Lidl US is acquiring Best Market, a chain of 27 grocery stores in New York and New Jersey. Terms were not disclosed. Lidl said it expects the deal to close in the coming months. The acquisition allows Lidl to expand its presence in New Jersey, where it currently has two stores, and to enter the Long Island and New York City markets. The deal follows a bumpy rollout for the German grocer in the United States, where its low prices have been met by competitors and slowed Lidl’s...

