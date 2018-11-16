Menu
NREI WIRE
Lidl
NREI Wire

Lidl to Acquire Long Island-Based Grocer

The acquisition allows Lidl to expand its presence in New Jersey, where it currently has two stores, and to enter the Long Island and New York City markets.

Arlington-based Lidl US is acquiring Best Market, a chain of 27 grocery stores in New York and New Jersey. Terms were not disclosed. Lidl said it expects the deal to close in the coming months. The acquisition allows Lidl to expand its presence in New Jersey, where it currently has two stores, and to enter the Long Island and New York City markets. The deal follows a bumpy rollout for the German grocer in the United States, where its low prices have been met by competitors and slowed Lidl’s...

View Original Article

TAGS: Retail
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
powell
Fed Rate Pause Possible in 2019 as Powell Highlights Headwinds
Nov 16, 2018
David’s Bridal
10 Must Reads for the CRE Industry Today (November 16, 2018)
Nov 16, 2018
grand central
In New York, $35 Million Will Buy an Apartment. Or Grand Central
Nov 16, 2018
jcpenney
J.C. Penney Needs to Turn Around Its Turnaround: Sarah Halzack
Nov 16, 2018