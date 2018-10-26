Menu
sears Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Washington Prime CEO Cites The Brady Bunch in Rant About Sears

Lou Conforti is tired of hearing about Sears.

Lou Conforti is tired of hearing about Sears. The Washington Prime Group CEO said as much as the company reaffirmed its investor guidance that 2018's funds from operations would remain $1.48 to $1.56 per share. He told investors the “increased, yet measured, optimism is in spite of a certain department store established in Chicago 126 years ago filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on October 15.” Typically colorful, Conforti took it to a uniquely evocative level while expressing frustration...

TAGS: Retail
