Menu
NREI WIRE
co-working
Office

Dallas Cowboys to Kick Off Coworking Concept This Summer

The Dallas Cowboys' exclusive concept Formation will offer 18,000 sq. ft. of flexible workspace at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The Dallas Cowboys organization announced Monday that it is venturing into the coworking business.

The new, exclusive coworking concept, Formation, is set to open at The Star in Frisco in the summer and will offer 18,000 square feet of flexible workspace.

“Formation is rooted in the winning spirit of the Dallas Cowboys and we believe business professionals can channel that same spirit and leverage it for their benefit,” said Jerry Jones Jr., the Dallas Cowboys’ executive vice president, in a prepared statement.

He said in addition to utilizing the workspace and its amenities, tenants will have access to the organization’s front office.

“By combining the sophisticated aesthetic, influential network of our membership, and one-of-a-kind access to business expertise from the Cowboys front office, I believe we are creating an atmosphere that can allow entrepreneurs and executives to reach new heights with their business,” said Jones Jr.

The coworking space is designed to be an “exclusive community of passionate business professionals,” according to a news release. A limited number of memberships will be made available to the public March 6 and members will be selected through a “carefully curated application process.” Three membership levels are available: Open workspaces, dedicated desks and private offices.

A representative of the Dallas Cowboys said the organization is not sharing how many memberships are available at the moment.

Coworking competition has been heating up in Dallas-Fort Worth, which was recently named the leading market for coworking growth in the nation. A handful of coworking firms have set up shop around the metroplex, including commercial real estate giant CBRE’s new venture, Hana.

View Original Article

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Office
Office Landlord Priam Properties Is Said to Weigh Going Public
Mar 05, 2019
amazon
Amazon Friction Rises in Virginia as Cuomo Woos Bezos to Return
Mar 01, 2019
office-bldgs
Office Sales Dropped Off in January on Market Volatility, But Are Expected to Pick Up Pace
Mar 01, 2019
amazon
Amazon Backs Out of Lease at Center of Tax Fight with Seattle
Feb 28, 2019