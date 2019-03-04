Dallas Cowboys to Kick Off Coworking Concept This Summer

The Dallas Cowboys organization announced Monday that it is venturing into the coworking business.

The new, exclusive coworking concept, Formation, is set to open at The Star in Frisco in the summer and will offer 18,000 square feet of flexible workspace.

“Formation is rooted in the winning spirit of the Dallas Cowboys and we believe business professionals can channel that same spirit and leverage it for their benefit,” said Jerry Jones Jr., the Dallas Cowboys’ executive vice president, in a prepared statement.

He said in addition to utilizing the workspace and its amenities, tenants will have access to the organization’s front office.

“By combining the sophisticated aesthetic, influential network of our membership, and one-of-a-kind access to business expertise from the Cowboys front office, I believe we are creating an atmosphere that can allow entrepreneurs and executives to reach new heights with their business,” said Jones Jr.

The coworking space is designed to be an “exclusive community of passionate business professionals,” according to a news release. A limited number of memberships will be made available to the public March 6 and members will be selected through a “carefully curated application process.” Three membership levels are available: Open workspaces, dedicated desks and private offices.

A representative of the Dallas Cowboys said the organization is not sharing how many memberships are available at the moment.

Coworking competition has been heating up in Dallas-Fort Worth, which was recently named the leading market for coworking growth in the nation. A handful of coworking firms have set up shop around the metroplex, including commercial real estate giant CBRE’s new venture, Hana.

