Search giant Google, which has been working for more than a year on a potential transit-oriented urban campus in downtown San Jose, has purchased two large office buildings in North San Jose for $154.5 million, according to the Mercury News. The properties, at 4300 and 4400 North First St., total 377,000 square feet, the publication reported, citing marketing materials. That means the deal works out to nearly $410 per square foot for the office space.

View Original Article