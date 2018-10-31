First look: Walmart’s Hope for Redeveloping its Sprawling Parking Lots

The nation’s largest retailer has developed dozens of conceptual plans showing how it could redevelop its sprawling parking lots into bustling town centers. Last week, Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) revealed it is evaluating whether to transform underused land at its stores across the U.S. — including a prototype in Colorado — into new offerings, such as restaurants, shops, food halls, parks, entertainment venues and more. Walmart plans to break ground next spring on a "Walmart Town Center" project.

View Original Article