Walmart Hires Google, Amazon Veteran as Chief Technology Officer

(Bloomberg)—Walmart Inc. hired an executive who has held senior roles at Google, Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. as its new technology chief, while expanding and elevating the role.

Suresh Kumar will join Walmart July 8 as the retailer’s chief technology officer and chief development officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon. He’ll be based out of the company’s Sunnyvale, California, office.

Key Insights

Kumar, 54, fills a void left by the March departure of Jeremy King, Walmart’s longtime CTO, who had spearheaded the company’s customer-facing digital efforts. Kumar’s beefed-up role will also include internal systems and tools that are used to engage with the company’s vast supplier network and its 2.2 million employees. Most recently Kumar served as vice president and general manager of display and video ads, apps and analytics at Google, and before that was a vice president at Microsoft’s cloud business. Prior to that he spent 15 years at Walmart rival Amazon, where he led the e-commerce giant’s retail supply chain systems. Walmart’s Chief Information Officer Clay Johnson will report to Kumar, as will the technology chiefs at Walmart’s main operating units -- U.S., international and Sam’s Club. Walmart’s U.S. online sales grew 40% last year and now total more than $16 billion, fueled by an improved product assortment and also increased adoption of its web grocery service, which has provided a bulwark against Amazon’s encroachment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Matthew Boyle in New York at [email protected] To contact the editors responsible for this story: Crayton Harrison at [email protected] Lisa Wolfson, Jonathan Roeder

COPYRIGHT

© 2019 Bloomberg L.P