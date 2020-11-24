Inside Self-Storage Releases Gallery on How to Manage Tenant Delinquency During COVID-19

Inside Self-Storage (ISS) has published a new online gallery, “Self-Storage Delinquency and COVID-19: A Path to Support Tenants and Protect Revenue.” The free presentation offers guidance on preventing late payments and what to do when customers struggle to meet their commitments during these difficult times. It also includes in-the-trenches insight from facility operators on how they’re handling past-due rent.

The content was provided by Susan Haviland, owner of Haviland Storage Services, which specializes in auditing, manager training, market studies and operational reviews. Haviland has more than 32 years of industry experience. She's a frequent speaker at industry conferences and tradeshows, including the annual ISS World Expo.

The gallery can be viewed in the ISS Resource Center. Past galleries on other storage-related topics can be viewed through the same page.

For more than 29 years, ISS has provided informational resources for the self-storage industry. Its educational offerings include ISS magazine, the annual ISS World Expo, an extensive website, the ISS Store, and Self-Storage Talk, the industry’s largest online community.

View Original Article