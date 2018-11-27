Retail-Backed Loans Pushed Overall CMBS Delinquency Rate Higher in October

It looks like the recent spate of store closings and bankruptcies might be having an impact on the delinquency rate for retail-backed CMBS loans, as well as the overall U.S. CMBS delinquency rate, a recent report from Trepp shows. In October, the percentage of retail-backed 30-days-plus delinquent CMBS loans increased by 38 basis points month-over-month, to 5.39 percent. The increase reversed a long-term trend of declining delinquencies in the sector.

It also nudged higher the overall CMBS delinquency rate for October, to 3.42 percent, a 1-basis-point uptick from the September figure. While that increase was minimal, it reversed six months of consistent delinquency declines.

Retail-backed CMBS loans also currently make up the largest percentage of loans in special servicing, at 39.9 percent of the total, according to a recent report from J.P. Morgan. Overall, there are 492 retail-backed CMBS loans in special servicing, with a total balance of $7.00 billion. Office-backed CMBS loans account for the second highest percentage of loans in special servicing, at 32.9 percent—or 253 loans with an aggregate balance of $5.76 billion.

As the retail sector faltered, the other core commercial property sectors continued to post declines in CMBS delinquencies in October. The lodging sector experienced the most significant month-to-month decrease, at 30 basis points, to 1.98 percent. Industrial CMBS delinquencies fell by 17 basis points, to 1.81percent, and multifamily delinquencies declined by 7 basis points, to 1.88 percent. CMBS delinquencies in the office sector declined by just 1 basis points from their September rate, to 3.93 percent. The office sector also currently has the second-highest overall delinquency rate, after retail-backed loans.

Overall, the U.S. CMBS delinquency rate in October still averaged 179 basis points below last year’s level.