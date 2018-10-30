Menu
JPMorgan Taps Architect Foster + Partners for New Headquarters

Foster + Partners, the firm behind Apple’s Cupertino office building, will design JPMorgan Chase’s Manhattan headquarters.

(Bloomberg)—JPMorgan Chase & Co. selected Foster + Partners to design the bank’s new Manhattan headquarters, tapping the London-based firm behind Apple’s futuristic offices in Cupertino, California.

Foster + Partners will serve as the lead architect on the project, said bank spokesman Joseph Evangelisti. Founder Norman Foster won the Pritzker Prize for architecture in 2009. The JPMorgan building will be Foster’s second on the famous boulevard, after the firm designed 425 Park Ave., under construction a few blocks to the north.

JPMorgan said in February it would knock down its headquarters at 270 Park Ave. and replace it with a 2.5 million-square-foot skyscraper that could rise as much as 500 feet higher than the current building. In March, the bank struck a deal with a nearby church to acquire as much as 555,000 square feet of development rights, facilitated by a recent rezoning.

Foster + Partners also designed Bloomberg LP’s London headquarters, which opened last year.

