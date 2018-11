Lowe's Cos. Inc. said Monday that it will close 51 North American stores by Feb. 1, including two in Illinois. The North Carolina-based retailing giant (NYSE: LOW) said it's closing the stores "to focus on its most profitable stores and improve the overall health of its store portfolio." “While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business.

