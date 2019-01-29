Virtual Reality Theme Park Eyes Major U.S. Markets — D.C. Included

A virtual reality theme park developer wants a piece of the Greater Washington market, and it’s perfectly happy to take vacated big-box stores to get it. Actually, those are exactly what it's looking for.

D. Legends Holdings Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based creator of indoor virtual reality parks, has retained Old Bridge, New Jersey-based R.J. Brunelli & Co. Inc. to broker its entry into the U.S. market, per a release. The Legend Heroes Park concept combines virtual and augmented reality technologies with physical movement “for an immersive experience,” the release states.

The first Legend Heroes Park, at least one part of it, is now open in Macau. Offerings there include hologram concerts, a raceroom and robot VR theme park rides.

In the U.S., the company is seeking big-box locations in major markets including New York, Atlanta, Orlando, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia and D.C.

The ideal space is 30,000 to 40,000 square feet with a minimum ceiling height of 16 feet — 40 percent at least 32-feet high for rides. “Preferred locations” should have 5 million people within 30 miles or a one-hour driving distance.

“Regional malls are the preferred venue, where the company can absorb vacant sub-anchors or single floors of subdivided department store buildings,” according to the release issued by R.J. Brunelli, which represents companies including Dollar Tree, Verizon Wireless and Sally Beauty Supply. “Legends Holdings will also consider vacant big-box retail spaces on the periphery of regional malls or in high-profile power centers, strip centers or freestanding highway locations. Other potential venues include warehouse/flex buildings in close proximity to major malls or entertainment complexes.”

Greater Washington certainly has plenty of spaces available in those categories.

